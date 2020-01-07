Summer Walker’s hit, “Come Thru,” featuring R&B legend Usher, gets a well-overdue visual treatment.

Shot at the 285 Flea Market in Atlanta after dark and directed by Lacey Duke, the enticing and sensual music video sees Summer indulging in various sexy poses including on top of a car and a glass counter. Usher shows off some of his signature dance moves while entertaining his co-star.

Produced by London on da Track, ‘Come Thru,’ which was recently certified gold, samples Usher’s 1997 hit ‘You Make Me Wanna…’ Jermaine Dupri, who produced the original version, also makes a cameo.

The highly infectious love song is the second official single from Walker’s history-making debut, Over It, which debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 last fall and spent nine weeks in the Top 10, where it returns this week.

The 23-year-old songstress, who recently won her first Soul Train Music Award, has been booked to perform at Coachella in April.