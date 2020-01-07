Girl code is the unwritten and often unspoken set of rules/ethics that exist between a girl and her best friends. Simply stated, girl code are the commandments that outline the DO’s and DON’T’s of a good friendship. Whether the rules are implicit or explicit, they are generally what can make or break a friendship, including dating or hooking up with a friend’s Ex.

Any girl who has had a close girl friend or group of close girl friends knows there are some things loyal friends just do not do.

In a recent episode of “Love & Hip Hop: New York,” castmember Erica Mena tried to create a love match by attempting to help fellow castmember Tahiry Jose rekindle with ex-boyfriend Joe Budden.

During Monday’s (Jan 6.) episode, things got complicated between Cyn Santana, ex-boyfriend Joe, ex-girlfriend Mena, and Tahiry. It started after fellow cast members Jonathan Fernandez and Juju C told Cyn what Tahiry said in the previous episode during a karaoke night. “We were talking to Tahiry, Joe’s name came up,” Jonathan said to Cyn. Juju later chimed in, “Tahiry told us Erica is determined to hook [her] up with [her] ex, Joe.”

“Why is she even mentioning it?” Cyn asked. “What was the purpose of that?”

Later in a confessional, Cyn said, “Joe is a grown man. Whoever Joe loves, he gon’ be with.” Despite that, she admitted to being hurt and “appalled” at Erica, whom she dated. “We loved and cared for each other once upon a time but all of a sudden, Cyn and Joe are no longer together and Erica is so invested in putting him back with his ex?” said Cyn.

“I’m not the one to play, let’s be f***ing clear,” Cyn told Jonathan and Juju. Additionally, Jonathan and JuJu revealed to Cyn that Tahiry was “very evasive with her answer” when they talked about how Joe was receiving the possibility of rekindling a romance with her.

Cyn also had some words for Tahiry. “Don’t get me started with the ex,” she said of Tahiry. “She literally been in my shoes before. And this is what we doing? Have a blast. Keep y’all bulls**t over there. Far away from me cause I have other things to focus on. Like my music and my son.”

With that being said, is this a circle of thoting and no one cares, or should Erica Mena back down from trying to rekindle someone else’s relationship? Did she break the girl code?

“Love & Hip Hop: New York” airs on Mondays at 8 P.M. on VH1.