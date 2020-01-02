The family of Lexii Alijai is mourning after the 21-year-old rising female rapper passed out. Full name, Alexis Alijai Lynch, she was the granddaughter of singer-songwriter Roger Troutman.

News of the tragic death was announced on New Year’s Day on Facebook by Alijai’s cousin, who wrote: “Your a real Legend. if you know her or heard her music you’d feel chills. Rest in paradise you’ll never be forgotten! I’m so lost for words…my beautiful cousin with so much talent & Unique soul Lexii Alijai It’s too soon.”

Following the sad announcement, Kehlani, who teamed up with Alijai on the singles “Jealous” and “You Should Be Here,” took to Twitter to reflect on the loss, calling the young star her “little sister.”

“jus got the worst f**kin news ever. my heart is BROKE. F**K,” Kehlani began. “weakest saddest way to start a new year. i’m off this happy new year please please please please be safe out here.”

She continued to admit deaths such as Alijai’s make her question her faith in God, and wrote: “i keep typing and backspacing, you knew what you meant to me. everyone knew what you meant. you were so special bro. i seen you fight thru it all i seen u thug it out lex. imma miss you so bad. you was about to get everything you always talked about.”

Other stars to pay tribute to Alijai included rapper Wale, who tweeted, “Lexi … my god man …” and Bas, who wrote: “This is hard to comprehend. So young, talented, humble, and gracious. I was positive it was only a matter of time before the world celebrated your talent and your character.”

Alijai first rose to fame by rapping over songs by stars such as Drake and Nas, with her videos frequently going viral on social media. She dropped out of school to pursue her music dreams and released her first full-length project, Super Sweet 16, to celebrate her 16th birthday. Her debut studio album Growing Pains dropped in September 2017.