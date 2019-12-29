Off his latest project, Rough Drafts, Pt. 2, R&B sensation Trevor Jackson unearths a music video for the song, “Tell You The Truth.”

In the clip, the R&B heartthrob plays a psychotic lover, who goes off the hinges after finding out his female companion is a two-timing liar. In the end, he makes her watch as he ties up the other man, wields a knife, and leaves the rest to our imagination.

Jackson released the 13-song Rough Drafts, Pt. 2 back in June 2019. The project features appearances from Diggy Simmons and Lil Yachty.

Currently, Jackson is acting on the new Freeform show “Grown-ish” as Aaron Jackson, a classmate and love interest of Zoey Johnson.