A mural in honor of legendary singer Tina Turner outside a North Carolina record store has been defaced with a red “swastika-type symbol.”

The Nazi symbol, drawn incorrectly, appeared earlier this week and was reported to police, according to a report from the Asheville Police Department.

Jesse McSwain, the owner of Static Age Records in downtown Asheville, told The Citizen-Times newspaper that someone unconnected to the store covered the music icon’s mural in a black sheet before he could address the situation. McSwain was quoted saying his store is “a widely inclusive, safe space” and that “hate speech will get you out the door.”

Another employee of the store, Arieh Samson, told CNN that his reaction to the incident was “a mix of deep disappointment and anger.” “Our record store isn’t just a record store,” said Samson. “It’s a community space that hosts events multiple times a week. It’s truly a safe and inclusive space for many aspects of the community.”

The record store is renowned for using its pulldown storefront to honor music legends, including Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, Lemmy from Motorhead and Lou Reed.

Turner’s mural was based on her character in the film ‘Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome.’