Grammy-nominated R&B singer/songwriter Ro James recently dropped off the visual for his new single, “Last Time,” the lead offering from his forthcoming sophomore album.

Shot in Los Angeles and directed by Sarah McColgan, in the sensual clip, Ro treats his leading lady to a sweet rendezvous, which includes bubble bath, champagne, and lots of cash.

“Last Time,” which is currently climbing the Urban Adult radio chart, is written by James and Verse Simmonds (Meek Mill, Chris Brown) and produced Soundz (Bryson Tiller, Justin Bieber). Simmonds and Soundz are the same team behind James’ Grammy-nominated single “Permission.”

Watch “Last Time” and keep an eye out for more from Ro James coming soon. Buy/Stream “Last Time”: https://smarturl.it/LastTimex