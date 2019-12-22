Unleashing smooth vocals and unfiltered lyrics, the rising R&B star from Cairo, Egypt delivers his powerful and highly-anticipated debut single “Ten Outa Ten.” Having offered an exploration into the more vulnerable sides of his persona with his last two singles, “Baby Boy” and “Mercy,” pre kai ro’s latest offering in the single “Ten Outa Ten” is one that revolves mainly around a showcasing of his newly unhinged levels of bravado. pre kai ro does an excellent job of sharpening up the combination of R&B vocals and fiery trap beats that he has made his own.

The singer-songwriter seamlessly blends elements of Hip Hop, R&B, and Trap music as he successfully revisits his mood in his late 2018 single, “Blink Twice” – a more aggressive stance regarding his relationship with love, lust and his position in the music game. More prominently focusing on an obviously interested female figure, kai ro makes it clear he wants nothing to do with her emotionally and goes on to disrespect her significant other. Produced by Don Fuego, “Ten Outa Ten” is an aggressive, emotional retaliation within a trap-infused R&B record made with the purpose of provoking those he has taken aim at.

Directed by Lughass, the accompanying visual conveys his Egyptian roots with desolate sand dunes under a cloudless sky. The low-light shades of red and purple bathe pre kai ro – associated with aggression and ambiguity. Stimulating viewers from the get-go with flashes and flickers, synchronized to the backing beat and bass, the lighting immerses the scene and retains our attention throughout.

pre kai ro continues to grow a cult-like following as he drops a new single every 24th of the month. With his numbers and fan base rising daily, pre kai ro is displaying just why he is evolving into a global superstar. With this new release, we’re looking forward to hearing more from pre kai ro in 2020.

Watch the “Ten Outa Ten” visual below:

Written by: Erica Ni’Cole