The enigmatic singer-songwriter behind Beyonce‘s “Die With You” and Rihanna‘s “FourFiveSeconds” is now stepping from behind-the-scenes and back into the limelight with the release of her single, “Don’t Leave Your Girl.” R&B songstress KIRBY’s “Don’t Leave Your Girl” follows the release of her previous offering, “Koolaid,” from her forthcoming EP set to release in January 2020.

KIRBY rhythmically fuses neo-soul, contemporary R&B, and jazz elements while showcasing her soulful vocals and smooth harmonies. The slow-burning “Don’t Leave Your Girl” will have you traveling back in time to the era of classic R&B. KIRBY brings the mesmerizing essence of Lauryn Hill mixed with the sultry aura of Amy Winehouse. She brings impeccable musical chemistry by perfectly blending rich harmonies and melodic production. The well-crafted single definitely conveys the essence of an experience that may be true for many women.

“There are two sides to every woman. The woman who’s so in love she will put up with anything to make sure her lover doesn’t leave. And the woman who’s so secure, she doesn’t need him to stay. It was important for me to play both of those women in the music video because I have been BOTH women in my life. I want DLYG to be a self- love anthem for the woman who finally knows what she wants in a relationship, and refuses to settle for less,” KIRBY states.

The accompanying visual, directed by Thrice Cooked, is a soulful ballad fused with a modern cinematic production. The retro-themed music video starts off with KIRBY sitting in the garage when she suddenly catches the eye of her doppelganger’s boyfriend. The story unfolds as KIRBY proves to her scheming lover that she isn’t one to break up a relationship. The bold aesthetic tied in with the red-yellow aesthetic color recalls the era of the 60’s through the 80’s. From the fuzzy dice on the rearview mirror to the “Koolaid” branded glass bottles, KIRBY is giving us everything vintage-retro. Throughout the video, KIRBY embraces natural hairstyles with the Afro-punzel hair and pigtail puffs, serving us black girl realness.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

KIRBY sparked a career in songwriting by writing a song a day on YouTube for 275 days. She was signed to Roc Nation on Day 302. Her undeniable talent has allowed her to credit music’s most influential voices such as Demi Lovato, Paul McCartney, Kanye West, and Ariana Grande. In 2016, KIRBY made her proper debut as a recording artist when she released “Loved by You,” a Southern-style ballad made with Jeff Gitelman. A second single, the soulful “Vain,” appeared in 2017, followed two years later by “Kool Aid.” While her music delves into melancholic ambiance, it embodies a soulful sound with a perfect dose of grit. She describes her sound as a blend of soul and country – “It’s soultry,” she says.

So what exactly should we be expecting to hear from KIRBY’s EP in January 2020?

“My EP is an auditory exploration of a powerful woman in love. What does that sound like? What does that feel like? As a black woman our narrative has so often been we are unlovable, angry, hard. This EP showcases a woman at her most powerful. When she loves herself , and is indeed loved,” KIRBY explains.

It’s highly recommended that fans catch her in smaller venues before she starts selling out big arenas. She will be performing her first show on February 12th in New York City. Assuredly, KIRBY is a sultry vocal powerhouse predicted to have a breakthrough year in 2020.

Written By: Erica Ni’Cole