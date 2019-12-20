R&B singer and songwriter SINGLTN is boo’d up for the holiday season in a new visual to his latest single, “Congratulations.”

Directed by Malcom Jones, SINGLTN finds himself at the center of his new girl’s attention as they explore new love, happiness and fun times. From the club to an intimate house gathering, he’s on a mission to show and prove – and he’s receiving all W’s from the woman of his dreams.

“I wanted to take my experiences and create lasting songs people can relate to and remember,” SINGLTN says. The star’s humility and natural niche for storytelling positions him to explore his vast talents with some of the most talented artists in the world! Oh, no. He’s not new to this, but very, very true to this. With working credits under his musical belt from Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, and Josh Groban, and the incomparable Kehinde Wiley; he’s not to be played with!

Looking for the perfect video to assure your girl knows she’s a priority? The new standard is here!

Watch SINGLTN’s new video “Congratulations” below:

