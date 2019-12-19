From vintage beauty and style to the lush Louisiana backdrops, singer Jade de LaFleur brings a palpable melancholy to her new “Toxic” visual. Directed by The Dark Brothers, “Toxic” whisks us away to the essence of romance, as Jade sings passionately of love and heartache.

“Louisiana is so uniquely beautiful, and so rich in culture in every way,” Jade says of filming in her home state. “When The Dark Brothers and I decided to shoot the video, it was during a Hurricane, which can pause a few things production-wise. So we decided to take a trip down memory lane and just ride the wave. Southdown Plantation is two minutes from where I grew up and where my parents still live. We went unannounced, unplanned, no one on set except my mom, The Dark Brothers, and makeup – and shot everything in less than two hours.”

The upbeat vibe of the Nigel Mack-arranged, Charles Wallace-produced track is perfectly touched by de LaFleur’s haunting vocals, as she croons effortlessly with an open heart. “I’d like for ‘Toxic’ to be a reminder to listen to our inner voices,” she explains. “It’s actually a bigger voice than we like to acknowledge, because it’s OUR truth. It may be hard to let go of what we think is best for us, or where we think we wanna be, or what ‘feels’ good to us at the time, but we owe it to ourselves to love ourselves & listen to ourselves first. Fear is in the way… Forward always.”

Watch “Toxic” below and get this song now on Jade de LaFleur’s album The Green Horse here: https://smarturl.it/TheGreenHorse

Follow Jade de LaFleur:

http://instagram.com/JadedeLaFleur

http://facebook.com/JadedeLaFleur

http://twitter.com/JadedeLaFleur