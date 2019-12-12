Mathew Knowles, the father of R&B/Pop superstar Beyonce Knowles, is stirring up some drama. In a new interview, the music manager says his daughter and her best friend, Roland, was sexually harassed by Jagged Edge members when they were teenagers.

Mathew made the shocking claims to Vlad TV while promoting his latest book Destiny’s Child: The Untold Story, telling the outlet that two members of the legendary R&B group made advances towards Beyonce and Kelly when their band toured with Destiny’s Child in the early 2000s.

“Now, remember the girls are minors. They’re 16-years-old. The guys are 21, 22-years-old. I have a fiduciary duty with minors, by the law, there’s a certain way I have to manage that,” recalls Mathew.

“I got a call from Kelly and Beyonce, and I talk about this in the book in detail, saying that they were constantly being harassed by two of the members of Jagged Edge,” he adds. “I couldn’t have that. I literally had to put the guys off the bus in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That began all of this drama.”

When asked by the interviewer how he dealt with men trying to bed his teenage daughter, Mathew replied: “We won’t talk about that on camera.”

Neither Beyonce, Kelly nor Jagged Edge has responded to the allegations made by Mathew.

The “drama” Mathew was referring to was Destiny’s Child members LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett deciding to get their own representation.

“An attorney called me out-of-the-blue to tell me that I would be getting a certified letter… to tell me that, at this point, that he was now on an interim basis managing LaTavia and LeToya,” he explained. “And that they would finally go and search for a final manager, but for now he was the interim manager.”

Roberson and Luckett were replaced in 2000 by Michelle Williams and Farrah Franklin. Franklin quit the group after just five months, leaving Destiny’s Child as the trio it became famous as. In the below clip, Mathew claims Farrah left $50 million on the table when she left the group.