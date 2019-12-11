In case you missed it, legendary rapper and producer Missy Elliott recently issued a new viral video challenge called the #Devine9Challenge, which supports her latest single, “DripDemeanor” featuring Sum1.

To introduce the challenge, Missy shares a new visual via social media with the Devine 9 crew shaking out to the bouncy single. If you’re an inspiring dancer, here’s you’re chance to go hard like at Motha…bleep.

The official video for “DripDemeanor,” directed by Derek Blanks, can be streamed below. In the clip, Derek Blanks fittingly captures the essence of a true Missy Elliott visual with futuristic shots paired with precise choreography by Sean Bankhead. Missy paid homage to the HBCU culture, spotlighting members of the Omega Psi Phi and Kappa Alpha Psi® Fraternities, Inc. effortlessly strolling throughout the visual.