Best known for her 2016 PNB Rock-featured hit, “Stupid,” fast-rising recording artist Inas X hits the dance floor to close out 2019 with the release of the high-profile visual to her hit song, “Loca.”

Available on Love X Entertainment, and directed by Jacob Clark and Inas X-herself, the video takes us on a wild ride through the mind of the seductive songstress. Hypnotizing with suggestive dance moves and exotic snake, Inas X also intrigues with a wet and wild dance number which is sold with a very sultry motorcycle ride. A quick 2-minute visual that will leave fans wanting more from the astonishing new artist.

Crazy beautiful, to go with her moves, Inas X delivers a couple of sexy lines with an enticing hook that sings, “I know you want my body/Don’t want to hurt nobody/Call me Loca.”

“Loca” follows up the Billboard Top 10 star’s previous releases “Bo$$,” “Me 2,” and “Lick on Me.” Comfortable in her own skin, Inas X displays a confidently sexy presence with feel-good melodies. The string of popular tracks has earned the East Coast-native 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

A star is born! Inas X’s streaming numbers are outstanding with 12,191 monthly listeners on Spotify. Today, merely four days since its release, “Loca” has accumulated over 248,277 views on YouTube with exciting comments like, “Such a pretty voice I wanna hear more” and “Adding this to my playlist asap!”

After watching “Loca” below, stream it on Spotify.

