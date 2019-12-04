Los Angeles-based R&B/Pop artist Shaylen releases a sub-animated music video for her bossy and girl power single, “Sprite.”

Of the inspiration behind the video, Shaylen says, “Mixing anything with the Sprite is a metaphor obviously! Mixing a bad relationship with Sprite is just f*cking toxic. No different than mixing a drug with a drink or alcohol. In this video, you can see how I live in two worlds. One is toxic. Sparse and bleak, like a jail. In the other world, I am free. Free to be myself, free to live how I want to live. The two worlds don’t mix well, even though we think they do…This video shows how I actually feel inside.”

“Sprite” follows up Shaylen’s debut EP, Highs and Lows, released earlier this fall and boasted the singles “Own Way” and “Sorry.”

Hailing from Dallas, TX, Shaylen is a former pop group member turned solo artist. Her songwriting and producing talents help her discover her true identity. Fast forward to a major deal with Republic Records and the release of several breakout singles, this is the story of a rising powerhouse who is back…for the very first time.

Twitter: @shaylen