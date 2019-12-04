Breakout star Queen Naija unwraps a music video for her latest single, “Good Morning Text,” a record that sees her questioning her relationship.

Directed by John Tashiro [Hitmaka, YNW Melly], the sultry clip brings the song to life through grainy vintage filters as the star lithely dances in the frame. The video adopts Queen Naija’s perspective as it details phases of a hot-and-cold romance before a climactic confrontation with a current beau, played by rapper Dave East.

Hey Queen Naija, thanks for reminding us all about what we all miss because once the newness is gone from the relationship, it’s a battle of trying! We could go into what a man should do or what a woman should do, but to be frank, the ball gets dropped on both sides.

“Good Morning Text” arrives on the heels of Queen Naija’s last anthem, “Away From You,” which amassed over 3.1 million Spotify streams to date.

Queen Naija has surpassed 1 billion combined global streams, and the platinum-certified R&B singer and songwriter is working on her full-length debut album, due out in early 2020.

Her self-titled debut EP, Queen Naija, features the singles “Medicine,” “Karma,” and “Bad Boy.”