Rapper Drake and Pop Superstar Ed Sheeran were both named Spotify’s Most Streamed Artists of The Decade, according to consolidated figures from the past 10 years show.

Drake officially topped the list with a staggering 28 billion streams on the global streaming service; “One Dance” was the second most-streamed song. Based on more than 248 million users’ listening habits worldwide, Sheeran notched the second spot with the help of his hit single “Shape of You,” which was streamed over 2.3 billion times to lead all songs.

While Drake and Sheeran had the top streamed songs, Post Malone’s “Rockstar” featuring 21 Savage, The Chainsmokers’ “Closer” featuring Halsey and Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” round out the top five. Rounding out the top five overall most streams are Post Malone, followed by Ariana Grande and Eminem.

For 2019, it was rapper Post Malone who took the top spot with more than 6.5 billion streams, followed by Billie Eilish, who also secured in excess of 6 billion. Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, and Bad Bunny completed the top-five rundown. Meanwhile, the Most Streamed Song of 2019 was “Señorita” by Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, which scored more than a billion streams.

Most Streamed Artists of the Decade (Global)

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Post Malone

Ariana Grande

Eminem

Most Streamed Female Artists of the Decade (Global)

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Taylor Swift

Sia

Beyoncé

Most Streamed Tracks of the Decade (Global)

‘Shape of You’ – Ed Sheeran

‘One Dance’ – Drake, Kyla, WizKid

‘rockstar’ – 21 Savage, Post Malone

‘Closer’ – Halsey, The Chainsmokers

‘Thinking out Loud’ – Ed Sheeran

2019 Most Streamed Artists

Post Malone

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Ed Sheeran

Bad Bunny

2019 Most Streamed Albums

‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ – Billie Eilish

‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ – Post Malone

‘thank u, next’ – Ariana Grande

‘No.6 Collaborations Project’ – Ed Sheeran

‘Shawn Mendes’ – Shawn Mendes

2019 Most Streamed Tracks

‘Señorita’ – Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes

‘bad guy’ – Billie Eilish

‘Sunflower’ – Post Malone, Swae Lee

‘7 Rings’ – Ariana Grande

‘Old Town Road – Remix’ – Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus