Three-time Grammy-winning R&B/Soul veteran Jill Scott announces a nationwide, North American 2020 tour to commemorate the 20th anniversary of her critically-acclaimed debut album, Who Is Jill Scott Words and Sounds Vol. 1.

The first leg of the trek will launch on February 7, 2020 in Kansas City, MO with additional stops in Chicago, New York, Houston, and Georgia before wrapping on March 21, 2020 in Columbia, SC. The second leg of the tour will come in time for Summer 2020!

“I’m going to be true to the album set list. I’ll do every song in the order of the album,” Scott told Billboard. “My audience should bring their cd covers. Some may know the list by heart. I will create musical arrangements for the songs purposes with new energy but keep the integrity of the original songs they love. Expect theatre. Expect incredible musicianship. Expect love.”

Last month, Scott created anticipation for something new, writing on Instagram, “I’m working in silence but know, I got love coming, just for you, on a golden platter with a blackass bow.”

Nearing twenty years since Miss Scott introduced the world to her authentic, unapologetic, sultry self, Who Is Jill Scott Words and Sounds Vol. 1, released July 18, 2000, has gone on to be regarded as an album that spawned movements of female self-empowerment and self-assuredness in music at an impressionable time when it narrowly existed — a resurging movement that resonates to the principles of many creative artists we see today more than ever before. The album went double platinum and earned Scott several Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist.

Who Jill Scott 20th Anniversary 2020 U.S. Tour Dates:

02/07/2020 / Kansas City, MO / Arvest Bank Theatre at Midland Theatre

02/09/2020 / St. Louis, MO / Fox Theatre

02/12/2020 / Chicago, IL / The Chicago Theatre

02/14/2020 / Hanover, MD / The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel

02/15/2020 / Atlantic City, NJ / Borgata Hotel

02/20/2020 / New York, NY / Radio City Music Hall

02/21/2020 / Northfield, OH / MGM Northfield Park

02/23/2020 / Indianapolis, IN / Murat Theatre

02/25/2020 / Minneapolis, MN / The Fillmore Minneapolis

02/28/2020 / Elizabeth, IN / Caesars Event Center at Caesars Southern Indiana

02/29/2020 / Wetumpka, AL / Wind Creek Hotel & Casino

03/03/2020 / Memphis, TN / Cannon Center For The Performing Arts

03/05/2020 / Dallas, TX / The Music Hall at Fair Park

03/07/2020 / Austin, TX / ACL Live at The Moody Theater

03/08/2020 / Houston, TX / Revention Music Center

03/11/2020 / Huntsville, AL / Von Braun Center

03/13/2020 / Augusta, GA / William B. Bell Memorial Auditorium

03/17/2020 / Clearwater, FL / Ruth Eckerd Hall

03/18/2020 / Orlando, FL / Hard Rock Live

03/20/2020 / Macon, GA / City Auditorium at Macon Centreplex

03/21/2020 / Columbia, SC / Township Auditorium

Jill’s most recent endeavor finds her taking on the role of “Hazel” in the BET+ remake of the 1996 romantic comedy, The First Wives Club. A second season for the acclaimed series was recently announced last month.