Memphis, Tennessee R&B artist J. Howell recently released the silky and eargasmic new single, “Talk.” On the offering, penned by Howell and featuring Kyle Hippy, he shares his breaking heart as he croons about lost love.

“So lonely babe / And I miss you / Can’t even see the scars you left / Don’t understand the pain I felt,” Howell sings.

“Talk” is just a sample of what to fall into on J. Howell’s new project, Red Room, which his camp says will “connect some souls, conceive new life, and create priceless memories for all music lovers.”

“Music has been like a double-edged sword for me, but once I allowed my music to guide me instead of me take the lead, I found myself as an artist,” states J.Howell. “I, now, realize that my voice is my talent and my music is my gift to the world. And I plan to invoke change—one soul at a time.”