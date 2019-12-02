The ladies of Citizen Queen shares a sexy music video for “Señorita,” a cover of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s smash hit. In the video, directed by Lauren Dunn (Becky G), the pop/soul quintet moves around the room in their stunning gowns as they deliver their intoxicating and lush rendition of the popular song.

“Señorita” follows the group’s latest covers of Lizzo’s “Good As Hell” and Daniel Caesar and H.E.R.’s “Best Part” that featured live and behind the scenes footage from the group’s summer tour in support of Pentatonix, which included performances at New York City’s Madison Square Garden and The Forum in Los Angeles.

Citizen Queen consists of vocalists Cora Isabel (Beatboxer, 18), Hannah Mrozak (Mezzo-Soprano, 21), Kaedi Dalley (Bass, 18), Kaylah Sharve’ (Alto, 20) and Nina Nelson (Soprano, 21).

Check out Citizen Queen’s “Evolution of Girl Groups” video which has garnered over 13 million views on YouTube. Watch HERE.

