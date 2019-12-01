Fans of the late Aaliyah has some great news to look forward to in the new year! Eighteen years after her untimely passing, her full discography will be available on major streaming services.

Aaliyah’s uncle Barry Hankerson took to Twitter to announce the great news, which is slated to happen on her birthday, January 16, 2020.

“We listened, this is not a drill in honor of the great legacy of #Aaliyah,” Hankerson, head of the now-defunct Blackground Records, tweeted from his private Twitter account while also tagging Apple Music, Spotify, TIDAL, and Amazon Prime. He ended the tweet with “1/16/2020.”

Aaliyah’s debut album, 1994’s Age Ain’t Nothing but a Number, is currently available for streaming. Her two other LPs – 1996’s One in a Million and 2001’s Aaliyah are not available on any digital platforms.

Hankerson is said to have ownership rights for Aaliyah’s last two albums, hence the reason why they weren’t already available digitally. Aaliyah’s debut was produced by R. Kelly.