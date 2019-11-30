R&B star Kelly Rowland is doing her part to get people out to see the fantastic new film, Queen & Slim.

On Friday, following Thanksgiving Day, the “Motivation” hitmaker and her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, hosted free screenings by buying out two showings of the project in her native Houston, Texas. As they invited members of the public to attend the screenings, Rowland explained she wanted to put on the events “Because it’s a GREAT film, and because it’s made by two incredibly talented WOMEN!”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Queen & Slim” was written by Lena Waithe and shot by Beyonce’s “Formation” music video director Melina Matsoukas, and their celebrity friends have been rallying support for the project on social media to celebrate its release this week.

Synopsis: Slim and Queen’s first date takes an unexpected turn when a policeman pulls them over for a minor traffic violation. When the situation escalates, Slim takes the officer’s gun and shoots him in self-defense. Now labeled cop killers in the media, Slim and Queen feel that they have no choice but to go on the run and evade the law. When a video of the incident goes viral, the unwitting outlaws soon become a symbol of trauma, terror, grief, and pain for people all across the country.