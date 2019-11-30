Following her summer visuals for “Hold On Me” and “Misty,” singer/songwriter Eve-Yasmine returns with the music video for her R&B single, “Wild Run.”

On the S.B.O-produced track, penned by Eve-Yasmine, the London-based songstress captures the emotional pulls in a relationship that make lovers go back for more even if it might not be the right option.

“I know you wanna see me wearin’ nothin’ but my flaws,” sings Eve. The track serves as the first release off her forthcoming ‘Femme Fatale’ EP and the mark of her new creative direction.

The video was filmed in the Mojave desert in California.

