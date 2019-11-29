Kelly Rowland wants to make and star in a biopic about Donna Summer because the life story of the disco legend deserves to be told.

The former Destiny’s Child singer is a huge fan of the late disco legend and has long wanted to portray her on the big screen.

Back in 2013, Kelly put herself forward to play Summer, who died from lung cancer in May 2012 at the age of 63, in director Spike Lee’s proposed movie ‘Spinning Gold.’ The film is about Casablanca Records founder Neil Bogart and the acts he discovered, which included Summer, The Village People, Kiss, Gladys Knight and the Pips and The Isley Brothers.

The project stalled for years before recently being revived with Neil’s son, screenwriter Timothy Bogart, taking on directorial duties instead of Oscar winner Spike Lee, and actor Jeremy Jordan portraying his father onscreen.

Now that film has moved on, the ‘When Love Takes Over’ hitmaker was asked about possibly playing Summer during an appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live.’

“I think it is time too,” Kelly told a viewer who called in and asked the question. “Thank you for reminding me for the 100th time! I really, really do appreciate it because the truth is, it is time.”

Known as the ‘Queen of Disco,’ Summer was a five-time Grammy Award winner and sold over 100 million records worldwide during her incredible career.

In addition to answering questions about Summer, Rowland also admitted that her Destiny’s Child bandmates discuss everything but a reunion when they get together.

Asked about reuniting as a group with Beyonce and Michelle Williams, she said: “No, we haven’t talked about it. We talk about everything else but that.”

The R&B/Pop trio reunited for a medley performance at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2013 and Kelly admitted that she couldn’t take it all in because she was so nervous.

“I don’t remember what happened,” she said. “I just remember looking at my feet and I don’t remember.”

Although there are no plans for the three of them to enter the studio, Kelly recently admitted she would want it to be a ”surprise” for their fans if they do decide to release new material.