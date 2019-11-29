It must be something in the name because Ego Ella May is talented!

The South London singer-songwriter reveals her latest work of art in the form of a new music video for “Girls Don’t Always Sing About Boys.” On the song, produced by Eun (Georgia Anne Muldrow, Nubya Garcia), the neo-soul and contemporary jazz songstress delivers lush and soothing vocals as she empowers her female fan base.

The Jelani Pomell directed-clip features Ego Ella May and her girls spending time together! The video also gives a preview to ‘Alright’ featuring Theo Croker, which is also taken from May’s forthcoming album, due for release early next year.

“Girls Don’t Always Sing About Boys” is a beautifully written challenge to the subjects spoken about in music.

