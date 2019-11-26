Omarion is X-ing his B2K bandmates for the next “Millenium Tour.”

The R&B veteran will celebrate his 20th anniversary in music with the “Millennium Tour 2020: Face Off,” but this time around he partners with rapper Bow Wow to co-headline the trek. The national jaunt will feature guest artists Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Sammie, Soulja Boy, and Ying Yang Twins.

“2020 is my 20th year entertaining. Blood, Sweat & Tears,” tweeted Omarion. “Always giving you the best that I got. Thank you for growing with me.”

More details including cities will be announced on Monday, Dec. 2, while a pre-sale begins Thursday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. local time.

The “Millenium Tour” also marks a reunion for Omarion and Bow Wow, who released hit collaborations including “Let Me Hold You” as well as their 2007 joint album Face Off. They previously toured together

Earlier this year, Omarion reunited with his B2K bandmates on the “Millennium Tour,” the group’s first tour in more than a decade. Despite selling out arenas across the country, the tour was plagued by controversy after Raz-B threatened to quit over concerns for his personal safety. Lil Fizz also sparked headlines after dating Omarion’s ex-girlfriend, Apryl Jones.

“I don’t feel no ways, I don’t feel any way about it,” Omarion recently told VladTV. “I think that if they’re happy, then they should be happy. I think they should change the narrative, though.”

Despite the comment which showed his positive attitude towards the Fizz and Apryl, the 35-year-old didn’t hide his feelings when someone proposed for a celebrity boxing match between him and his former B2K groupmate.

A Twitter user posted over the weekend, “F*k it lets get @Omarion and @Airfizzo in a Celeb Boxing Match 6rds 3 mins a piece!!! Who you got yall money on???” Noticing this, Omarion allegedly retweeted the post to his millions of followers.

Fizz and Apryl confirmed their relationship in an October episode of “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” after months of sparking the romance rumors. Their relationship sparked backlash since the early days, considering Apryl’s history with Omarion.

Omarion and Apryl, his backing vocalist at the time, started dating in 2013. They welcomed their first child together, A’mei Kazuko Grandberry, on March 7, 2016. Just four months later, they announced their breakup.

While Omarion tried to keep a positive attitude, Fizz responded to it by throwing a shade at the “Post to Be” hitmaker. In a now-deleted Instagram post, the 33-year-old shared a photo of himself promoting a Fashion Nova men’s outfit. He was posing on a high rise building window ceil, while holding a phone in his hand. He captioned the image with “On the phone with yo BM in my @fashionnovamen,” which many saw as a shot at Omarion.