The State Farm Arena was filled with popped bottles of bubbly and influential tastemakers to commemorate Moet & Chandon’s partnership with Jonathan Mannion. The colorful history of the emblematic champagne is synonymous with celebratory traditions and unforgettable experiences. Moët & Chandon partnered with iconic cultural photographer, Jonathan Mannion, to launch the ‘Nectar of the Culture’ campaign, which celebrates the people, places, and moments that continue to push the culture forward. The campaign honors iconic visionaries in key cities that have paved the way for cultural innovation and creativity. Debuting in New York, and now in Atlanta, with Exclusive Game – Moët and Mannion will continue to celebrate various pioneers in key cities across the U.S including Miami, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

The celebration kicked off in the center court of the State Farm Arena where they paid homage to pioneer figures in music, fashion, and culture. From the arena’s unique showcase of lighting to the fabulous display of florals and impressive arrangements, a myriad of long-lasting memories were made throughout the night. Adding to the grandiose ambiance, Moët & Chandon welcomed guests with exquisite rose gold Moët & Chandon branded embellishments and glassware.

The celebration toasted to the trendsetting fashion designer and stylist, Teheran Jones of Exclusive Game. The intimate dinner drew a cross-section of some of Exclusive Game’s top clientele, including musicians Big Boi, T.I., Dallas Austin, DJ Drama, TV personalities Toya Wright and Phaedra Parks, and fashion-designer and Moet & Chandon’s NYC pioneer, LaQuan Smith. Among the guests who served as key figures in Atlanta’s creative eminence were also R&B artists Ro James, Sammie, and Grammy Award producers Dallas Austin and Jermaine Dupri.

In the history of hip-hop and R&B, no photographer has created more memorable images of the culture than Jonathan Mannion. Mannion is credited for documenting “The Golden Era” of hip hop and R&B. His cinematic style and iconic visuals made him the go-to image-maker for music heroes in the R&B realm. With an array of clientele in the industry, Mannion has shot album covers and portraits for Lauryn Hill, Faith Evans, and Aaliyah. Mannion was the last photographer to work with Aaliyah before her untimely death in 2001. He is now capturing the next generation of pioneers, including Chris Brown, Ella Mai, and SZA, in what he has dubbed the “Rose Gold Era.” Jonathan Mannion released the limited-edition Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Rosé. Available through select retailers in the U.S., this custom-designed rose gold bottle was released to honor iconic visionaries. Whether you’re looking for the right bottle for a romantic dinner or the perfect flow of bubbly to celebrate the holiday season, Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Rosé is ideal for any occasion.

Written By: Erica Nicole