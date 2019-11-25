On November 23, 2004, Gwen Stefani released her first solo album, ‘Love.Angel.Music.Baby,’ which followed her success as a performer, songwriter, and frontwoman for No Doubt.

To celebrate the project’s 15th Anniversary, the three-time GRAMMY® winner releases a remastered edition in digital format.

Love.Angel.Music.Baby. is an exuberant reinvention of the music that influenced Stefani in her youth – a genre-spanning work that encompasses new wave, hip hop, electropop, soul and more. The album has sold more than 15 million units worldwide to date. It is certified Platinum or greater in 10 countries, including 5x Platinum in the U.S. Love.Angel.Music.Baby. was nominated for two GRAMMY Awards®– Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album – and the first three singles also received GRAMMY® nods.

The album spawned several hits including The Neptunes-produced “Hollaback Girl,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100, spending four consecutive weeks, giving Stefani her first No. 1 single on the chart.

To celebrate the new release, Stefani will perform a medley of songs from Love.Angel.Music.Baby. on the Top 11 live results show of “The Voice” airing Tuesday, November 26 at 8pm ET/PT on NBC. She is now in her fourth season as a coach on the Emmy®-winning NBC series.

Also, Stefani will perform at “Christmas at Rockefeller Center” on December 4, airing live on NBC. She will conclude her two-year Las Vegas headlining residency “Gwen Stefani – Just A Girl” at Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in May 2020. Tickets are available HERE.

Love.Angel.Music.Baby. – 15th Anniversary Edition

Retail links: https://lnk.to/LAMB15