After being one of R. Kelly’s biggest supporters, Joycelyn Savage decided to no longer defend the star, citing she’s a “victim” of his sexual and psychological abuse.

Since 2017, the former ‘girlfriend’ has spoken in favor of the disgraced singer, who is facing 13 counts of alleged sexual abuse with young girls in a multi-state federal case sparked by allegations in docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly.

“I mainly want to say that I’m in a happy place with my life,” Joycelyn stated in July 2017. “I’m not being brainwashed or anything like that. It just came to a point where it’s definitely gotten out of hand. I just want everybody to know — my parents and everybody in the world — that I am totally fine. Everything is okay with me.”

However, after living with Kelly since she was 19 after he promised to make her the next Aaliyah, Savage has now made a sensational u-turn on her previous claims, insisting she too is a “victim” of the “Ignition” hitmaker’s abuse.

In her first post to a Patreon page created to share her testimonials, the 24-year-old aspiring model and singer recalled meeting Kelly at a concert back in 2015, sharing: “Robert would always look at me in a sexual way the first couple of times we met occasionally.”

She added that, after several months together, the star would have her address him as “master” or “daddy,” explaining: “It started getting worse day by day, he would raise his voice at me if I didn’t call him by those two names. If Robert called me I would have to reply with ‘Yes, daddy’ or ‘Please daddy’ he was so controlling.”

Savage continued: “I can say I didn’t have any type of privacy at all now that I think of it. If I showered one of his assistants would have to be by the door while I shower. At the moment I kept thinking to myself why is all of this, does he think I will run away? Or go back home. That’s exactly what he thought he didn’t want me to leave at all.”

She goes on to allege she felt unable to leave, claiming Kelly would ask her: “‘All this can stop today, you want a career? Or do you want to live a normal life(?)'”

Savage, along with another Kelly girlfriend, Azriel Clary, stood by the R&B artist and claimed their parents were trying to “scam” money out of him with their allegations of abuse.

Savage’s Dad Timothy is said to have provided the FBI with all the known whereabouts of Kelly and Joycelyn from state to state, starting with where their relationship began, along with text messages or emails.