A week after releasing her brand new single, “Crazy,” Toronto singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez returns with a riveting, cinematic music video to match the song’s thought-provoking lyrics.

The video is graphic but screens a telling take on the reality of emotional and physically abusive relationships. After being choked to a lifeless body, Reyez somehow revives herself, crawls inside to a phone and pulls it off the hook. That’s where the clip ends, so the rest is up for the imagination!

“Crazy” sees the newly Grammy-nominated artist delivering her own rendition of one of the most iconic and recognized songs of all time by legendary country-western singer Patsy Cline where she grapples with attachment and exes who won’t let go. This release follows her latest “Far Away” and serves as the second single from Reyez’s forthcoming debut full-length album, slated for early 2020 on FMLY / Island.

In addition to the new visual, on November 21st, Reyez appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and blessed viewers with an emotional rendition of “Crazy.”

