When that “Melanin” is poppin’, it’s just straight vibes!

That’s how R&B/Pop star Ciara is moving on her new dancefloor-ready single featuring an all-star cast of Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls, and LA LA. Not only is the song serving feels, it’s also an empowering anthem for black women everywhere. Hit songwriter Ester Dean actually released her own version of this song previously.

“My girls in every shape / We put the ‘S’ in slay,” sings CiCi, who also name-checks her daughter Sienna. “I’m lifting up my queens / Fixing crowns, that’s my thing.”

“Melanin” is Ciara’s first musical offering since her ‘Beauty Marks’ album in May (2019) and she has been logging time in the studio with Diane Warren for the follow-up project. She recently shared that her single “Level Up” went platinum, which is quite the achievement for an independent artist.

On Sunday, Ciara will host the 2019 American Music Awards for the first time.