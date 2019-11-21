If you’re blown away by their look, then brace yourself because their music will raise your sensors as well!

Soul/Hip Hop artists REMI and Lori team for the soul-stirring new single and video, “Brain,” and we’re head-bopping hard to this one.

The lyrics are raw and sensual in “Brain,” and the accompanying visual breathe life into their chemistry as they showcase their beautiful love affair.

“Brain is about the fantasy world you create when you’re in love,” states REMI. “Our director, Barun Chatterjee, depicted this perfectly. He begun by sourcing a beautiful art deco property, both gorgeous and secluded. He then hand picked the perfect players to create our dreamscape. The most important being our lead, Ntombi Moyo. We needed someone who could effortlessly command space and portray the motions and emotions of true love. Ntombi, apart from being the greatest stylist in the country, is also an up and coming actor. Both fields require attention to detail and versatility of style. It was a no brainer that she could bring our dreams to reality”

Watch “Brain” below!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>