“Best Thing” sounds excellent as title, but in R&B songstress Inayah Lamis’ case, it’s unfavorable and painful.

The rising singer-songwriter shares the visual to the somber single, where she is seen harping over a broken heart. She rolls around in an empty bed with retrospective thoughts, bust up a car window that she thought was her Ex’s, and creeps on him while he’s on a date…

“The track ‘Best Thing’ was birthed from a realtime heartbreak,” she tells VIBE. “I went into the lab and wrote it while I was ending a relationship that had a strong hold over me. I literally cried in the booth as I was singing it. My hopes are that every woman or man that has been emotionally broken and taken for granted by a lover will feel comfort in knowing that leaving was the best thing they ever did for themselves.”

“Best Thing” was produced by Tha Aristocrats, with the visual directed by Michelle Parker. Inayah’s debut album S.O.L.A.R. (Storytelling Over Lyrics and Rhymes) [Inayahlator Enterprises/EMPIRE] is set for release on December 13th.

Born and raised in Houston, TX, Inayah fell in love with music as a young child, inspired by the likes of Anita Baker, Johnnie Taylor, Aretha Franklin, and The Clark Sisters. Following an ill-fated deal at the age of fourteen, she made a name for herself by performing at countless competitions and talent shows throughout the Houston area. In 2014, she took a job writing songs for a jingle company in between posting videos of covers on her social media. 2018 saw all of this quiet dedication pay off in a big way when Inayah took to Instagram for her take on Ella Mai’s “Boo’d Up.” It didn’t just go viral; it exploded. Her followers mushroomed from a little over 3,000 to 1.5 million-plus as her impassioned audience grew to include the likes of Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Foxx, Maxwell, and many more. Flooded with major label offers as her star rose, Inayah once again retained control of her destiny. Staying independent, she opted to partner with EMPIRE and set the stage for her upcoming album.