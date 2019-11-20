Rapper Lil Kim is once again speaking her truth about the 2009 biopic, ‘Notorious,’ which documented the life of late rapper Biggie Smalls.

The “Lighters Up” emcee, who was involved in a love triangle with the late rapper and his wife Faith Evans, has always made it clear she’s not a fan of the film, and asked to expand on her thoughts about the project during a recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked, she went off on actress Naturi Naughton, insisting she was an awful choice.

“I hated everything about that movie,” states Lil Kim. “Wasn’t involved in it. I actually had to get my lawyers involved, in which I ended up getting a cheque from it. That was the only reason why, whatever. But it was greenlit and shot without my permission…”

She continued, “How do you even pick somebody (like Naughton)… I was not OK with that… I would have never picked her. Never, ever, ever. She has nothing in common with me. Nothing… And I don’t like the way she’s been disrespectful about it, because I wasn’t even basically blaming her. But she did a whole documentary coming at me.”

Naughton recounted her side of the story on TV show Uncensored.

Kim insists when she’s ready to tell the story of her life, she’ll seek out Lil Mama or Teyana Taylor to portray her.

Meanwhile, Naughton has responded to Kim’s latest blow, posting a shrug emoji on social media and writing: “In the words of #BiggieSmalls… Mo Money, Mo Problems.”

Recently, Naughton was dragged into some drama with her ‘Power’ co-star 50 Cent after the G-Unit boss posted an ugly meme of Naughton alongside Goro, a character from the video game Mortal Kombat.

“@50cent did we have a fight and I not know about it? so confused,” she wrote.

“He knew what he did was shady and apologized for it,” Naughton later told Page Six. “He realized it wasn’t the nicest thing to do. I accepted his apology, I’ve moved on.”