15-time Grammy Award-winning R&B artist Alica Keys releases the retro-funk new single, “Time Machine,” a record that draws from 80s house with an accompanying electric visual.

“Time Machine” celebrates the freedom that comes with letting go with lyrics like: “No we can’t rewind / Life ain’t no time machine / But once you free your mind / There is beauty in everything.” The song was written by Keys along with Sebastian Kole and Rob Knox and produced by Keys and Knox.

In the accompanying throwback music video, directed by Timeless Eye Productions, Keys hits the famous World on Wheels roller-skating rink in Los Angeles with her girls for some fun. The clip features a cameo from innovative hip-hop artist Tierra Whack.

“Time Machine” follows Keys’ sultry and vibey single, “Show Me Love,” a duet with GRAMMY Award-winning R&B star Miguel with a remix featuring 21 Savage. The songwriter/musician/producer’s forthcoming seventh studio album is due in 2020.

Also, Keys will return to host the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26.

“Time Machine” is now available to stream and buy across digital platforms here. Watch the official music video below!