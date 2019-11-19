Grammy-nominated Detroit recording artist Mike Jay is the refreshing new sound that today’s R&B is desperately searching for. After several years of crafting hits for others, the singer-songwriter breaks out on his own with an intensely passionate, seductive, and attention-grabbing new video for his biggest hit yet, “Heels.”

Directed by Mechelle McCain with production by Samuel D. Hayslett, in the video, Mike Jay stars as the king of his own castle, and is instantly hypnotized by his leading lady and her sultry dance moves and extravagant heels. As the hit-making songwriter serenades with euphoric range and strongly explicit sexual language, the pair finish the multi-colored visual with a stunning love language dance ensemble.

Written by Mike Jay-himself, the new song follows up previous efforts including a self-titled EP and buzzworthy tracks “Two-Seater” and “Coachella.” Mike began pursuing his own path in 2017 and has created a sound that infuses traditional R&B vocals with catchy sing-a-long pop verbiage.

Before stepping into the limelight, Mike Jay was an understudy of chart-topping Bad Boy recording artist Mario Winans (“I Don’t Wanna Know”) and best known for his successful career as a most-sought-after songwriter/producer. Credits including several #1 hits for today’s biggest stars like Chris Brown (“Turn Up The Music”), Ciara (“One Night With You”) and the Tyrese/Tank/Ginuwine group TGT (“Our House”).

In promotion of the new single, available now via Music Files Inc, Mike Jay is hosting a stylish giveaway contest that includes giving 16 lucky fans their own pair of Christian Louboutins. “Heels” is scheduled to appear on Mike Jay’s forthcoming project, currently untitled, slated for early 2020.

A must-see masterpiece, watch “Heels” below via YouTube.

