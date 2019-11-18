R&B/Soul legend Macy Gray continues to support her recently released 10th studio album, RUBY, by dropping a music video for the song, “Over You.”

On the colorful, animated clip, Macy inspires and uplifts as she delivers a new meaning to the titular phrase.

“It’s so great. It’s better than any of the sophisticated, ‘profound’ video treatments you usually get from professional directors,” Macy says about the video. “It’s the simple love story that everyone dreams about, it’s a fun cartoon, and I just love it.”

Artistic creator (and frequent collaborator) Maurice “TeaRon” Watkins drew inspiration from both the lyrical content and the trending animation techniques used in so many music videos right now.

“Over You” follows the wide success of “Buddha” (feat. Gary Clark Jr.), a song that celebrated the singer’s journey with mental health over the last two decades in the music industry.

Now back home in LA after successful tours in Europe and the U.S., the GRAMMY-winning performer is preparing to open a second location of her signature Braid Bar in Hollywood this month, plus a third in April 2020!