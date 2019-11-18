Rising R&B star Lucky Daye shares a sultry and real-to-life music video for “Karma,” a song from his critically-acclaimed debut album, ‘Painted.’

In the child. + Dem-directed clip, shot in Los Angeles, the New Orleans singer-songwriter feels the pain for all his missteps with other females as the girl he truly wanted kicks him to the curb. Scenes from the visual spotlight an important reason why many relationships fail: miscommunication.

“Karma” is inspired by R&B classics including Ginuwine’s “Pony.” Daye’s ‘Painted’ album was released earlier this year via Keep Cool/RCA Records.

Daye just wrapped his first ever headlining U.S. tour. Next up, he is set to join Khalid for all dates of his “Free Spirit Tour” in New Zealand and Australia this month.

Lucky Daye first gained buzz around the release of his single “Roll Some Mo,” which has since gone on to stream over 40 million times worldwide across platforms. After releasing EPs I and II, his debut album ‘Painted’ established him as a powerful voice in R&B.

