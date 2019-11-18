R&B newcomer Jonquia Rose celebrates love and friendship in her brand new music video for “I Found Love.”

In the clip, the Texas-born, LA-based singer-songwriter plays UNO with friends and have a few flirtatious moments as she sings about being patient for what’s supposed to be hers. Jonquia shows us that love has a way of finding the people who are secure, trusting, and welcoming. Giving yourself the chance to grow will make you more self-aware and more desirable, especially for Jonquia, who is overcoming the drama of becoming a single mom.

Jonquia has dedicated her life to constructing meaningful commentary through song. She incorporates southern sensibilities into her music, making for genuine, heartfelt, factual, intentional, fun, and intellectual content.

There are several layers to this multi-dimensional talent, who will inspire change as well as create conversations that will heal and motivate listeners.

Watch the music video for “I Found Love” above and Stay tuned for more from this budding R&B artist.

