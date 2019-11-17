Former Pussycat Dolls member Melody Thornton returns with a brand new single called “Love Will Return.” Inspired by her Mexican /African-American heritage and Wild Western Arizona roots, on the cinematic song, the singer-songwriter showcases her limitless range and effortlessly delivery.

With brawny horns, tribal woodwind and layered harmonies, Thornton describe the process of crafting the track as an almost otherworldly experience. “The entire evolution of the song was magic,” she explains. “There’s just something spiritual about it. It moves me in a way like no other song I’ve written before.”

Produced by Thornton and Eric Zayne, “Love Will Return” will appear on her forthcoming solo EP, due early next year. The project will follow her first solo effort POYBL, which was released in 2012.

