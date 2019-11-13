Singer and songwriter C.Y.M shares a colorful music video for her new single, “Karma,” a song that sees the newcomer empowering women to leave one-sided toxics relationship. “You have to put yourself first,” states C.Y.M. “I felt like I lost myself in the relationship, which left me feeling even more alone.”

In the supporting visual, the daughter of hall-of-fame baseball player Barry Larkin, dances in shiny outfits as she sings about karma catching up to her male co-star.

‘Karma’ was born after C.Y.M. experienced a traumatic breakup that left her in a dark place for several months. The songstress wants women to know that there is nothing wrong with wanting something better for yourself, and staying in a relationship that hinders you in any way isn’t good for anyone involved. She empowers women to go after what they truly want, even if that means finding the courage to put an end to the toxic relationship they’re in to find one’s true self.

“Karma” will appear on her upcoming EP, Love C.Y.M, set to launch late December 2019 and produced by Grammy-winning duo Ayo N Keyz (Cardi B, Chris Brown, Jaden Smith).

Originally from Orlando Florida, CYM developed her talents as a singer, songwriter, dancer, model, and athlete from an early age, landing coveted collaborations with brands such as Puma, Nike and Foot Locker. C.Y.M began her musical career in Brazil, when in 2012 her single “Bring on the Night,” produced by Mister Jam, rose to the top of the iTunes charts. The success of this single led to touring opportunities all over South America for several years.