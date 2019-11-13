Latin R&B/Pop artist Alus has a secret for you! “I bet you wanna taste this cherry,” she shares in the music video for her latest single, “Cherry.”

The New Jersey-based songstress penned the song after rewatching ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’ this summer and could not get its ‘Oompa Loompa’ song out of her head. Alus adds her sexuality to the innocent nursery rhyme.

“This is a women’s anthem for creating that fantasy world of desire,” states Alus. “When I wrote it, I felt empowered as a woman to say ‘I know you want me, but you have to be invited first’. The visuals for ‘Cherry’ is a collection of fantasies dreamt up through color palettes and of course – cherries! Every look has cherries infused in it somehow, whether I’m lying on a cherry, holding a cherry, or I’m the cherry in your martini.”

With the classic film inspiring the single, Alus and director Prime Prodigy (Nicki Minaj, French Montana, Sean Paul, J Balvin) felt it was only right to pay homage to the ‘Willy Wonka’ film with the sexy music video, which is led by little people, with Alus playing your modern-day female Willy Wonka.

“Cherry” follows Alus’ two summer singles ‘F*ck Nudes, Send Me Your Playlist (FNSMYP)’ and ‘No Bra Club,’ which amassed over a million plays on YouTube.

Watch the “Cherry” video below: