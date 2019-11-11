Singer/rapper Maez301 shows off his eclectic R&B side with the single and music video for “F**ked Up For You,” a song off his newly released self-titled debut album, MAEZ301 via Strange Music.

On the melodic single, which features a jazzy horns section, the talented newcomer delivers soulful and emotional vocals as he wallows in depression after losing his lady. The companion music video is a perfect fit for the song’s lyrics as it showcases the breakup and Maez301’s emotional trip in the aftermath. The clip ends with him finally digressing from a stalker mindset, and his Ex took notice.

Maez301’s 20-track debut album features appearances from Sway Calloway, Tech N9ne, Infinite E, Nef The Pharaoh, Leilia, Black Jesus, and Selena Keller. The project is a fitting introduction to his versatility and musicality. “It’s an outcast vibe,” states MAEZ301 about the LP. “I’m not quite following the mold of the sound of the industry. It’s abstract. It’s noisy. It’s passionate. It’s about a lot of passion and love. It’s about people getting to know me, to learn my story a little bit.”

The twists and turns of life are often unpredictable, but MAEZ301 was always confident that his sound would resonate with listeners. Even while he spent years making music while living in the basement of his parents’ house, he knew he was creating something special. He finally got his big break when a homemade recording happened to catch the ear of legendary producer EP (The Game, Scarface), and eventually make its way to renowned rapper Tech N9ne. Soon, MAEZ301 had inked a deal with Tech N9ne’s label, independent powerhouse Strange Music. For MAEZ301, his story is one of hope, resilience, and human connection–in his own words, “Life’s a maez, let us not journey alone…”

