Jon B shows us how he gets fly with it in the new music video for his single, “Priceless.” In the clip, the multi-platinum R&B artist treats his woman to a luxurious lifestyle, which includes yachts, helicopters, jewelry, and trips to exotic islands.

“This video is all about showing that they’re [women] priceless,” says Jon. “They can have anything they want because the whole world is yours.”

The visuals were shot in various locations in the Los Angeles area, including special scenes at Tomorrow’s Aeronautical Museum, a Black-owned museum and flight school based in Compton, CA that offers interactive exhibits, aviation, and educational programs targeting inner-city youth. Los Angeles native, Dale A. Stelly of Stelly Entertainment (Nipsey Hussle, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, Forgiveness), serves as video director.

“Every scene is a complimentary sort of dream sequence where I’m saying how I feel and my leading lady is just basking in the glow,” Jon B adds.

“Priceless” is lauded as a gift to fans as it’s being released on Jon B’s 45th birthday. He is also in the studio putting the finishing touches on his next project, his first in 8 years since the release of ‘Comfortable Swagg.’ The upcoming LP will feature a collection of midtempo, dance tracks, and slow jams.

Fans will be able to purchase and stream the new single when it is released on all digital platforms on Sunday, November 17, 2019, the 40th birthday of Jon’s wife, Danette Buck.

Watch the official video for “Priceless” below: