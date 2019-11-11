If you’re an Eric Bellinger fan, then you know he takes this music thing very serious, especially being an independent artist.

As he continues to put on for the culture, the R&B veteran delivers more treats for fans in the form of three new music videos called “Delicious AF,” “Ball,” and “Tapped In.”

In the video for the island-vibed song, “Delicious AF,” a shirtless Eric B enjoys the beach with friends and a ton of sexy and voluptuous women. One, in particular, had all his attention!

In the amusing and flashy video for “Ball,” EB flosses for the cameras as he croons, “First check I ever got I, had to ball on em!” The most amazing part of the video is when Eric showcased his beautiful family, showing why he really goes hard for music. Scenes from the visual draw inspiration from the movie Blank Check.

The video for “Tapped In” is the most somber of the three as it pushes EB’s creative side.