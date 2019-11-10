Brooklyn based singer-songwriter Madison McFerrin drops of the music video for “No Room,” a song from her forthcoming EP ‘You + I .’ In the clip, co-directed by Chris Osagie, Vrinda Jagota, and Zolzaya B, the soulful songstress shows off her eclectic beauty, style, and grace as she delivers intoxicating and thought-provoking vocals in hopes of inspiring others to connect and love.

Speaking on the process behind “No Room,” McFerrin says: “The current climate of social and political polarization inspired the lyrics for ‘No Room.’ We wanted to evoke a sense of isolated contemplation and yearning for connection that many of us feel these days. It was beautiful how this evolved into a communal DIY project that brought strangers together to create an example of what’s possible when we don’t let our differences keep us from connecting and collaborating in service of a greater vision.”

‘You + I’ is due December 4th and serves as Madison’s first body of work that features full production behind her vocals. The project follows a series of a capella EPs titled Finding Foundations released over the past three years on which Madison demonstrated and honed her striking vocal capabilities. “Where Finding Foundations was mostly focused on introspection, You + I focuses on the outward perspective,” says Madison. “As an artist, I believe it is our responsibility to hold up a mirror to society, and that reflection is exactly what You + I is about.”

On November 21st Madison will embark on a headlining North American tour, which will see her play 13 shows across the continent starting in Los Angeles and concluding December 15th in Toronto. Tickets for the new tour are on sale now here.

Watch the video for “No Room” below:

Madison McFerrin ‘You + I’ Tracklisting

1. re: Intro

2. No Room

3. TRY

4. Unwise

5. Know You Better

6. Fallin’

Upcoming Tour dates:

11/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo*

11/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord*

11/24 – Portland, OR @ DougFir-Portland*

11/25 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza – Seattle*

12/4 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s Alright

12/5 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

12/6 – Philadelphia, PA @ Milk Boy

12/7 – Boston, MA @ Cafe 939 at Berklee

12/8 – Montreal @ L’Esco

12/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Icehouse

12/13 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

12/14 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

12/15 – Toronto @ The Drake

* co-headline w/Tasha