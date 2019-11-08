It may be cuffin’ season, but that’s not going to stop Sevyn Streeter from getting some things off her chest.

Returning with the new single, “Whatchusay,” the singer/songwriter boldly and unapologetically scorns a misinformed lover about her sacrifices.

“Don’t go crying on me now, N***a speak up / How you gon’ act like I wasn’t in the basement cutting up with you,” Sevyn sings.

“‘WHATCHUSAY’ is what happens when holding somebody down becomes an uneven exchange, when your limit has reached its limit, when your self-love overpowers your ability to stay in a toxic space… THEN, your raw emotions make room for you to speak your TRUTH…even if it ain’t pretty,” states Sevyn.

Yes, Sevyn with her lyrics, but vocally she intoxicates with her buttery and lush delivery. You can add this one to the rough sex playlist because it will unquestionably raise the bedroom temperature!

Sevyn is preparing the new project, ‘Drunken Words Sober Thoughts,” the follow-up to her 2017 debut, ‘Girl Disrupted.’

Listen to “Whatchusay” below: