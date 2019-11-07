R&B crooner Col3trane has steadily made a name for himself with his genre-bending production and eclectic vocals. He has now returned with a new video for his mid-tempo track, “Rendezvous,” featuring Miraa May.

The black and white visual, directed by Jamie Whitby, creatively trails a heist-gone-wrong as Col3trane and Miraa trade verses across the Elevated and Mojam-produced song. The duo enchants their audience with shadow-like effects and weaving and winding throughout a maze-like structure. Having recently embarked on a European tour, the Tap Records Limited/Geffen Records artist is simultaneously placing the finishing touches on his forthcoming EP; due out this winter.

Raised in North London to parents of both American and Egyptian descent, Col3trane, born Cole Basta, experimented with various styles of music early on. His first mixtape, Tsarina, quickly made waves, garnering the artist more than 3 million Spotify streams within a month. He completed his second mixtape, BOOT (Breathing Out of Time), after moving to Los Angeles and he quickly captivated new audiences far and wide. Having taken both the internet and Europe by storm, Col3trane is ready for his rise here in the States.

Listen to Col3trane’s “Rendezvous” Single Here:

Tour Dates

November 8 – Burg Schnabel – Berlin, Germany

November 9 – Jaeger – Oslo, Norway

November 11 – Scala – London, UK