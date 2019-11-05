PREMIERE: Josh Bias Releases His Truth In “Don’t Judge Me”

Josh Bias’ voice is light and calming, but his message is heavy. Unapologetically, he shares what alludes to be an introduction to a new era of how he now feels in his new passionate single, “Don’t Judge Me.” Accompanied with an up-close-and-personal visual, the Atlanta native is ready to tell his story of self-awareness and love.

He fights with self-doubt and he’s “sick of his insecurity blanket.” But like many, Bias is “just trying to live” his truth, yet his “obsession with perfection” made him more imperfect. Relatable and warranted, Bias draws this topic of self-reflection from his arsenal of songwriting techniques (Lloyd, Blaque, B5, Jacquees) and nails it perfectly.

Bias begins his evolutionary anthem with: “If I’m telling you the truth / I hate on myself more than my haters ever do,” which sets the tone for what is his redemption story, and ironically enough, he’s redeemed himself from himself. But where does one learn how to creatively master storytelling like this? Singer-songwriter Josh Bias is one half of the duo formerly known as 630, where he tours and performs with his wife Angelica. And no doubt, his partner in music has taught him a few tips along the way. In 2018, the duo dropped an EP titled “Eternity,” which featured the melodic single by the same name. Bias curates live music, which has captured the hearts and ears of millions.

Bias has opened for artists such as Trey Songz, Jason Derulo, and Jagged Edge as well as shared the stage with a wide range of artists including R&B songstresses Keke Wyatt, Dondria, LaTocha and Tamika Scott (Xscape), and partnered with renowned emcees such as Yung Joc and Translee.

Bias has made a huge impression on industry heavyweights while working with elite producers such as Henny Tha Bizness, Zaytoven, Bangladesh, and Guy Furious. Not limited to his vocal aptness, Josh has displayed his multifaceted artistry with his appearance in the SONY remake of the 1972 film “Superfly,” starring Trevor Jackson and Jason Mitchell. When he’s not in-studio, he can be found performing globally at sold-out venues, widely acclaimed conferences, and continuously reminding the world that: “life isn’t about music; music is about life.” Assuredly, his unfiltered vocals will tune your ears into a sound you can’t choose to ignore. “Don’t Judge Me” is available on all platforms now!

Written By: Josiah George