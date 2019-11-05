PREMIERE: Josh Bias Releases His Truth In “Don’t Judge Me”

Josh Bias’ voice is light and calming, but his message is heavy. Unapologetically, he shares what alludes to be an introduction to a new era of how he now feels in his new passionate single, “Don’t Judge Me.” Accompanied with an up-close-and-personal visual, the Atlanta native is ready to tell his story of self-awareness and love.
He fights with self-doubt and he’s “sick of his insecurity blanket.” But like many, Bias is “just trying to live” his truth, yet his “obsession with perfection” made him more imperfect. Relatable and warranted, Bias draws this topic of self-reflection from his arsenal of songwriting techniques (Lloyd, Blaque, B5, Jacquees) and nails it perfectly.
Bias begins his evolutionary anthem with: “If I’m telling you the truth / I hate on myself more than my haters ever do,” which sets the tone for what is his redemption story, and ironically enough, he’s redeemed himself from himself. But where does one learn how to creatively master storytelling like this? Singer-songwriter Josh Bias is one half of the duo formerly known as 630, where he tours and performs with his wife Angelica. And no doubt, his partner in music has taught him a few tips along the way. In 2018, the duo dropped an EP titled “Eternity,” which featured the melodic single by the same name. Bias curates live music, which has captured the hearts and ears of millions.
Written By: Josiah George
