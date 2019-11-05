Trina + Rico Love Cosign, Arie, Drops New Single, ‘Better Man’

Arie steps into the R&B limelight with her new single, “Better Man.” The singer/songwriter’s strong vocal range puts fans in mind of K Michelle, Mary J Blige, or even Keyshia Cole, but her style is unique.

Ariel aka Arie is a self-made talent, from Miami, FL. She first popped on the scene collaborating with Trina and City Girls on the single, “I Just Wanna.” From there, other notable artists have wanted to collaborate with her in the studio. One particular acclaimed songwriter and producer, Rico Love, has begun creating with Arie.

Her new single, “Better Man,” has the internet buzzing the support music video. The raw visual treatment was conjured up by Arie, who wanted to include shots that paid homage to her favorites, like Angela Basset’s classic climactic scene in Waiting to Exhale.

“Better Man” was written and vocally arranged by Arie, with production from Bigg D and Lamb. The track is expected to appear on Arie’s upcoming untitled EP. We can look forward to their music in 2020.

@iambigarie (Twitter and IG)