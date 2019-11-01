The best-selling Christmas album of all time is about to sell a lot more units.

Global music superstar Mariah Carey commemorates the 25th anniversary of her landmark holiday album, Merry Christmas, by releasing a two-disc deluxe anniversary edition. The new release features previously unreleased recordings, bonus material, and new packaging. Physical albums and merch from the official artist store also ship today.

‘Merry Christmas’ features the chart-topping song “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” which will also be released in a variety of single configurations, all scheduled to ship on December 20! This will be the first time in history that the single is receiving a commercial release in the US. The legendary icon and multiple Grammy award-winning songstress also shared the brand new music video, “All I Want For Christmas Is You (Unreleased Video Footage).” This version consists of previously unseen footage from the original “All I Want For Christmas Is You” video shoot in Upstate New York in 1993.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Among the bonus material, the two-disc set boasts the audio from her unforgettable live performance at The Cathedral of St. John The Divine on December 8, 1994 in New York City. For the first time ever, fans can relive this historic fundraising event that notably benefited The Fresh Air Fund and Camp Mariah. Not to mention, the set comprises highly rare and unheard recordings of the standards “Silent Night,” “Joy To The World,” “Jesus Born On This Day,” and more. Additionally, the unveiling of the show from The Cathedral of St. John The Divine is a long-anticipated official release of live concert material that has been sought after by fans for many years.

Expanding this powerhouse tracklisting, she also delivers a beautifully modernized and previously unreleased take on “Sugar Plum Fairy.” Never before released in the US, the Deluxe Anniversary Edition touts “God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman,” in addition to Mariah’s Golden Globe-nominated track “The Star,” and “When Christmas Comes” with John Legend, remixes, and more.

The holidays wouldn’t be the same without Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas. Originally released on November 1st, 1994, it went on to receive a 6x platinum certification from the RIAA, selling 15 million copies worldwide, and earning the title of “The Best-Selling Christmas Album of All-Time.” The single, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” scored a 6x platinum certification and ascended into the Hot 100 as her 28th Top 10 single on the respective chart. Just last year, its eternal power would be reaffirmed in 2018. It emerged in the Top 5 of the Hot 100 as “the second holiday song in sixty years to peak in the Top 5.” Moving over 16 million copies around the globe, it remains the 11th best-selling single of all time. Plus, it spawned a children’s book and animated family film.